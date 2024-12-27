Pet Of The Week: PotPie

Meet PotPie, our Pet of the Week!

Friday, December 27th 2024, 12:34 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Meet PotPie, our Pet of the Week!

This sweet 75-pound boy is looking for a loving home, preferably one to keep him active and shed a few pounds.

Whether it's long walks, hikes, or playtime, PotPie is incredibly attentive and eager to please, making him a joy to train and be around.

PotPie has also done well with a large, calm dog, too, so with a little exercise and some TLC, Potpie is ready to be your loyal, fun-loving companion!

If you’re looking for a dog with a great personality and a heart of gold, Potpie is the one for you! He is also in need of a foster home! OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N Western Ave.

OK HUMANE LINKS AND EVENTS:

  1. This holiday season, Harry's TV and Appliances is partnering with the Oklahoma Humane Society to give back. When you purchase a Maytag Pet Pro washer and dryer during December, Harry’s TV & Appliances will refurbish your old washer and dryer, donating them to the Oklahoma Humane Society to help support their mission.
  2. CLICK HERE to see Bizkit and other animals available for adoption to the Oklahoma Humane Society.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 27th, 2024

December 28th, 2024

December 28th, 2024

December 28th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 28th, 2024

December 28th, 2024

December 28th, 2024

December 28th, 2024