Pet Of The Week: PotPie

Meet PotPie, our Pet of the Week!

By: News 9

This sweet 75-pound boy is looking for a loving home, preferably one to keep him active and shed a few pounds.

Whether it's long walks, hikes, or playtime, PotPie is incredibly attentive and eager to please, making him a joy to train and be around.

PotPie has also done well with a large, calm dog, too, so with a little exercise and some TLC, Potpie is ready to be your loyal, fun-loving companion!

If you’re looking for a dog with a great personality and a heart of gold, Potpie is the one for you! He is also in need of a foster home! OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N Western Ave.

