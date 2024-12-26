Navy Coach Brian Newberry Reflects On Oklahoma Roots Ahead of Armed Forces Bowl

Navy head coach Brian Newberry reflects on his Oklahoma roots and family connections as he prepares to face the Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl.

By: Victoria Anderson, Gaylord News

Fresh off a massive Army-Navy win and ready to talk Sooner football, Navy head coach Brian Newberry wasn’t expecting to be reminded of his high school glory days.

The Oklahoma native first made his mark as the leader of Westmoore High School’s 1991 state championship team. Like many Oklahomans, his love for football grew from watching a certain crimson-and-cream team.

“I can remember getting out of the car and hearing the crowd roar, never heard anything like that,” said Newberry. “You grow up in Oklahoma—there’s no professional sports team—so those coaches and those players are like movie stars.”

Now preparing to face the Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Newberry hopes to see fewer RUF/NEK shots and wagon rides during the game.

RELATED: Armed Forces Bowl Primer: OU Vs. Navy

“It’s gonna be kinda neat to see it, but I don’t want to see a bunch of it,” he said.

The game will be a homecoming for Newberry, whose Oklahoma roots and college playing career at Baylor have brought his family closer together for this special matchup.

“My family in Oklahoma is obviously coming down,” Newberry said. “I’ve got family spread throughout Texas.”

The Armed Forces Bowl will be a family affair, but one loved one will be missing.

“I just wish she was here for it,” Newberry said referring to his niece, Hanna, who graduated posthumously from the University of Oklahoma last year. “She was a light, man. She was the best of everything.”

Though she won’t be there physically, Newberry said Hanna will be watching.

“She’ll be watching in some way. One hundred percent, no doubt about that,” he said.

For Newberry, this isn’t just another game. It’s a moment decades in the making, rooted in family, hard work, and the red dirt of Oklahoma.

“I’m gonna have a moment for sure,” he said.