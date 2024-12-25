Santa Stops By The Porch To Share Holiday Cheer

Santa Clause stopped by the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch Christmas morning to discuss his overnight journey around the globe.

By: News 9

Santa Claus made a special visit to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch after completing his worldwide journey delivering presents.

Santa said that everything went smoothly, with only a few challenging chimneys.

"It’s another joyous, memorable journey around the globe, and everything went great," he said. "There were a few chimneys that that I had a little trouble getting out of."

When asked about the Naughty and Nice List, Santa said that the elves help keep track of who's been good.

"It doesn’t take long to get on the Naughty List, but it takes quite a while to get off of it," he said.

Santa said the hardest thing about delivering presents is getting them all delivered on time.

"It’s time-consuming, and this time of year is the time for giving," he said. "You want to spend more time with everything, but you’ve got so many boys and girls to visit."

He also shared that his reindeer trained for months to prepare for Christmas Eve, with a special stop in Oklahoma City to pick up nutritious hay for the journey.

Santa’s message for the season was clear: "I want to leave everybody with a season of giving and loving," he said. "Now it's time for everybody to enjoy the season, the Christmas Day, each other, and the ew year coming.