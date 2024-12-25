1 Injured In NE OKC Stabbing

Wednesday, December 25th 2024, 10:14 am
One person is injured following a stabbing in northeast Oklahoma City early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Police say the stabbing happened near Northeast 21st Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.
The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
Officers say the suspect was arrested.
