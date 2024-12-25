'They’re Not Alone:' How An OKC Nursery Cares For Families In Crisis During Holidays

The holiday season can be especially stressful for families in crisis. The OkCity Crisis Nursery ensures every child wakes up to the joy of Christmas morning.

By: Jordan Fremstad

They help parents create meaningful memories, even in tough times. Gathering presents during the eleventh hour is something most people can relate to during the holidays.

“A lot of people need last-minute help,” said Lauren Langley, cofounder of OkCity Crisis Nursery. “We are helping fill the needs of the families.”

The OkCity Crisis Nursery’s mission

Langley and cofounder Jennifer Roberts ensure every child has a present under the tree. In 2019, Langley and Roberts helped open the OkCity Crisis Nursery.

“We help with diapers and things like that,” Roberts said. “We’ve delivered 39 car seats this month already. We typically watch kids during crisis situations.”

It’s why the word “crisis” is in their organization’s name.

“They don’t have money, or they lost their job recently, or they’re leaving a domestic violence situation,” Roberts said. “That’s typically what we see.”

Oklahoma is among the nation’s worst states for domestic violence

About half of Oklahoma women have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime, according to data from World Population Review.

“Every day it’s hard but especially the holidays,” Langley said.

Taking stress off families in crisis during the holiday season

Roberts and Langley gather toy donations to grant every child’s wish.

“We just really want to let these families know they’re loved,” Roberts said. “They’re not alone.”

Langley said they don’t want any child to feel left out.

“Knowing how that feels and wanting them to be able to experience joy on that day just like their friends are,” Langley said.

The presents they give mean something to these children.

“[One] mom said, ‘My son really wants boxing gloves,’” Roberts said. “We try to get what they really want. It’s not just one gift, it’s several gifts. We make sure it’s a good Christmas for them.”

Children’s stories behind the toys

Behind every toy is a story. Roberts described one child’s life as she looked at a stack of presents, they gathered for him.

“He’s been through a lot,” Roberts said. “His dad was in jail, and they were fleeing from domestic violence also.”

Giving power back to parents

Langley and Roberts give the power back to parents in the community. They give the presents directly to parents, so they can create a smile on their children’s faces.

“‘Hey, here’s this moment in a box’ is basically what we’re doing,” Roberts said. “Let them be in the moment and be present with their kids and their kids are going to remember that forever.”

Turning moments into memories

These last-minute gifts help unwrap everlasting memories for families who need them the most.

“This is from hundreds of people – thousands of people that really, truly care about them,” Roberts said.

How you can help

The OkCity Crisis Nursery is always taking donations. Anyone can offer cash or supply donations. Visit Crisisnurseryokc.com/give to learn more.