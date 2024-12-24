Police Respond To Rollover Crash In NW OKC

One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Tuesday, December 24th 2024, 5:23 pm

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police were on the scene in the northbound lanes of Lake Hefner Pkwy, just north of the NW 39th/I-44 on-ramp.

Officers say the driver went off the road and crashed through the median and into a wall. They say the driver was ejected and that they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the on-ramp to northbound Lake Hefner Pkwy from NW 39th EB/I-44 SB is blocked, and the right lane of NB Lake Hefner Pkwy is blocked.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
