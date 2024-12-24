1 Injured After NW OKC Hit-And-Run

One person is injured after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

Police confirmed that this was a hit-and-run accident.

The scene is near Northwest 10th Street and North Vermont Avenue.

Police say that it started as a non-injury accident. One of the drivers involved in the accident exited their vehicle to either check out the damage or exchange information with the other driver. Then, an impatient driver behind the original crash attempted to speed around the first crash and struck one of the drivers who was outside of their vehicle, police confirmed.

The driver from the original crash who was struck was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Northwest 10th Street between North Vermont Avenue and North Meridian Avenue are now open (as of 7:00 p.m.)

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.