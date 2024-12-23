Suspect, Victim Killed In Shootout Involving Oklahoma City Police Officers Identified

A man and juvenile killed in a shooting involving Oklahoma City Police officers have been identified, the department says.

By: News 9

A man who was involved in a shooting on Friday involving Oklahoma City Police officers has been identified, according to the department.

Oklahoma City Police said officers were called to a domestic disturbance shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday at a home along Bayberry Drive near North Rockwell and West Hefner Road.

After arriving at the home, OCPD said two officers, identified as five-year service member Justin Van Brunt and 1.5-year service member Zachary Lucas, were fired upon by a suspect inside the home.

OCPD said the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Jerry Yang, fired at officers as well as two children inside the home. Both juveniles were struck by gunfire, resulting in the death of 15-year-old Abel Her.

OCPD said as officers returned fire, Yang was killed in what the department describes as a suicide.

Investigators said one of the officers was struck by gunfire but have not identified which officer was injured.

Police say the wounded juvenile and the injured officer are expected to recover.

According to OCPD, both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

﻿It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The Family and Children Services crisis and emotional support helpline, COPES, is available 24/7. 365 days a week at 918-744-4800, with therapists available to talk.

The Mental Health Association of Oklahoma can be reached at 918-535-1213, or 405-943-3700 Monday - Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, or anytime by completing this form.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 988.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 988 (press 1 when prompted) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.﻿