DC Debrief: Inside The Last-Minute Negotiations On The Spending Bill In Washington

In this week's DC Debrief, Mitchell and Cameron discuss the initial plan for the bill, the complications caused by Elon Musk's intervention, the President Elect's demands, and the reactions from the Republican party, particularly the Oklahoma delegation.

By: News 9

-

Scott Mitchell and Alex Cameron share an insider's look at the chaotic negotiations surrounding the recent congressional spending bill.

In this week's DC Debrief, Mitchell and Cameron discuss the initial plan for the bill, the complications caused by Elon Musk's intervention, the President Elect's demands, and the reactions from the Republican party, particularly the Oklahoma delegation.

Q: What happened this week that made the spending extension so complicated?

A: “There was a plan. Bipartisan, bicameral negotiations were underway between the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, alongside their leadership. The extension included essential measures like the farm bill extension, which both sides wanted.

"But then Elon Musk started posting on his platform, calling it bloated pork and spreading misinformation. That gained momentum, riling people up, and even drew a response from President-elect Donald Trump. Eventually, Republicans killed the bill and had to renegotiate amongst themselves, infuriating Democrats."

Q: What role did President-elect Donald Trump play?

A: “The President-elect stepped in, saying the federal debt limit had to be suspended or he’d primary anyone opposing him. This created a revolt within the party, with many Republicans essentially challenging him to 'bring it on.'”

Scott Mitchell:

“That was a big revolt by his own party."

Q: How did Oklahoma’s delegation vote on the final bill?

A: Alex Cameron:

“Of Oklahoma’s seven members (five in the House, two in the Senate), six voted for the final spending extension. The lone ‘no’ vote was Josh Brecheen.” “Brecheen, the most fiscally conservative member of the delegation, opposed the bill because it included increased disaster relief spending, which he couldn’t justify.”





Q: What happened with Plan B and the debt limit suspension?

Alex Cameron:

Plan B, which included the debt limit suspension, was rejected by 38 Republicans, including Brecheen. Internal divisions within the Republican Party made it difficult to reach a consensus.