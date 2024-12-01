DC Debrief: Congress Faces Busy Weeks Ahead To Tackle Funding And Defense Bills

News 9 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell and Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron discuss funding the government, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and an extension of the 2018 Farm Bill.

With the 118th Congress nearing its conclusion, lawmakers are gearing up for a hectic final stretch before the holiday recess.

Among the top priorities are a continuing resolution to fund the government, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and an extension of the 2018 Farm Bill.

