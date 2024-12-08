DC Debrief: Oklahoma Delegation Reacts To Trump’s Cabinet Picks As Confirmations Near

As the US Senate prepares to begin cabinet confirmations, Oklahoma's senators are reacting to the controversy surrounding some of President-elect Donald Trump's nominees. Scott Mitchell and Alex Cameron discuss the delegation's stance on these nominations.

As confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees approach, Oklahoma’s senators are voicing their thoughts on the controversial picks.

News 9’s Scott Mitchell and Alex Cameron break down the reactions, highlighting the delegation’s support for Trump’s choices despite concerns from some on this week's DC Debrief.

How are Oklahoma Senators Reacting to Trump's Cabinet Picks?

Oklahoma's delegation is mostly supportive of Trump's nominees, despite some concerns. Senator MarkWayne Mullen remains firmly behind Hegseth, arguing that he is a different person now and can do the job. Other senators, like Langford, are taking a wait-and-see approach, preferring to let the confirmation process play out.





What is the Status of the Pete Hegseth Nomination?

Hegseth is facing uncertainty about his ability to survive the confirmation process, with Republican senators raising questions about his past. Hegseth has been meeting with members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which will hold the hearing on his nomination. Democrat senators are not actively weighing in, as they lack the votes to terminate his nomination.





How Does the Oklahoma Delegation View Trump's Nominees Overall?