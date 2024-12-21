Driver Arrested, Accused Of Crashing Into SW Oklahoma City

A driver is in custody after crashing their car into a house in SW Oklahoma City, authorities say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said it happened just before 2 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Goff.

Officers say the driver left the scene but was later arrested. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the incident. The driver's name has not been released.



