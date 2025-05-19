Ultimate fan 'Brick Man' leads Thunder charge as fans rush for Playoff seats

Tickets went on sale Monday morning and if you didn't get in the portal to buy them, don’t worry, there are still tickets, if you're willing to pay for them.

By: Deanne Stein

After nearly a decade, the OKC Thunder are back in the Western Conference Finals. With Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, fans faced a wait to grab seats.

Tickets went on sale Monday morning, and if you didn't get in the portal to buy them, don’t worry, there are still tickets, if you're willing to pay for them.

“It's a very high-demand market right now,” said ultimate Thunder fan Derrick Seys, AKA Brick Man.

Seys has season tickets planted down low.

“You can find them scattered throughout the arena,” he said.

Even here at News 9, we tried to enter the portal, along with more than 3,000 other Thunder fans, all looking for that Thunder experience inside the arena.

“It's just the vibe inside the arena is fabulous,” said Seys. “The intensity just goes, goes, goes and you see the decibel levels going up to 108 or something like that and you're just part of that energy.”

By the time we got in the portal, the seats were gone. However, you can still grab some from those looking to resale their tickets.

“I have friends that are looking the same way, and there's different price points,” he said.

It just depends on what the seat is worth to you, from just under $200 to more than $5,000.

“You're just looking for different experiences, different locations, and all that, and we love our section, so come on down to 101 - 120 if you really want fun,” said Seys.

With his bag of game day props in hand, Brick Man is ready for game one at home against the Timberwolves and hopes you are too.

He said, “Get to the game regardless of where you sit. If you're on the top row, 326 or something, enjoy the seats because the dynamics in this arena are fabulous. The whole crowd embraces the team and embraces the chants and all the energy, and the team needs that type of support as well.”

Tickets can also be purchased on resale sites such as StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats.

On Ticketmaster, all sales to this event will be restricted to residents of Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.