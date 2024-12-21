How New 'Home Sharing' Rules Impact Your Neighborhood

Oklahoma City's Council approved changes this week, meant to crack down on what officials call 'party pads.'

By: News 9, Matt McCabe

Oklahoma City first adopted home-sharing rules in 2019, following the skyrocketing popularity of direct-to-consumer sites like AirBnB or Vrbo. At the time, the city required homeowners to pay for an annual license and collect applicable taxes. Other rules created special requirements for homeowners living in historic neighborhoods.

City Started with a Moratorium on Some Rentals

In July, Oklahoma City imposed a 180-day moratorium on new short-term rentals in areas where 10% of the city block already had short-term rentals. The purpose of the policy was designed to give the city and its stakeholders time to study the impacts of short-term rentals, and the closely associated issue of accessory dwelling units.

Separately, the city decided during its Tuesday meeting to postpone a decision on ADUs until its Feb. 11 meeting.

What's changed?

According to a news release from the city, the changes will include:

Sixteen is the maximum number of people that can occupy a home share at any given time, regardless of the number of rooms or not more than the number allowed by a special exception permit. The maximum number of nights a home share can be rented per month is ten unless the owner gets a special exception permit. The Board of Adjustment can deny applications or renewals for one year when the home share ordinance is violated. Short-term rentals that require special exception permits can’t exceed 10% of the homes on any given block. The host must provide at least one parking space on the property for every four guests. When evaluating a special exception application, the Board of Adjustment may consider a neighborhood’s restrictive covenant that specifically identifies home sharing/short-term rental as a prohibited use. The Board of Adjustment may consider the impacts of vehicular traffic in their decisions on special exception permits.

Stakeholders React, Say They 'Support' the Changes

The Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors has been involved in discussions with the city about the next iteration of its home-sharing policies. Vice President Kimberly Robbins says, "We 100% support every rule that they came out with."

Robbins manages several short-term rentals herself. Many of the clients she works with are working professionals staying in Oklahoma City for only a few months, looking for accommodations other than a hotel room.

"We support that effort for sure," she added. "We want to do whatever we can from the real estate perspective to support our city and what it does with home sharing or any kind of housing issue.

The new rules take effect on Feb. 16, 2025.