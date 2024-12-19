Jeremiah Fears' 4-Point Play With 11.5 Seconds Left Helps No. 14 Oklahoma Edge No. 24 Michigan 87-86

Jeremiah Fears buried a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left and drew a foul, then calmly sank the ensuing free throw for a four-point play as No. 14 Oklahoma edged 24th-ranked Michigan 87-86 on Tuesday night in a wild finish at the Jumpman Invitational.

By: Associated Press

Jeremiah Fears buried a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left and drew a foul, then calmly sank the ensuing free throw for a four-point play as No. 14 Oklahoma edged 24th-ranked Michigan 87-86 on Tuesday night in a wild finish at the Jumpman Invitational.

Fears finished with 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting as the Sooners (11-0) remained unbeaten. Duke Miles had 17 points, including two big 3s in the second half.

Vladislav Goldin finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Danny Wolf had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (8-3).

The Wolverines were in control most of the game and had a three-point lead and the ball with 30 seconds left before a turnover gave the Sooners a chance.

After several passes around the perimeter, Fears broke free and made a 30-footer from the left wing and fell back as he was fouled by Roddy Gayle Jr. The Wolverines still had a chance to win the game on their final possession, but Tre Donaldson missed a 3-pointer and Wolf couldn’t get the offensive rebound off before the clock expired.

Takeaways

Michigan: This is going to be a tough one to recover from for Michigan. The Wolverines inexplicably went away from 7-footers Goldin and Wolf in the second half and the Sooners were able to battle back from down 11.

Oklahoma: Outside of a win over then-No. 24 Arizona, the Sooners hadn’t been tested much this season. But they showed their mettle by battling back against one of tallest teams in the country. Fears proved he’s a gamer with a huge shot to win it.

Key moment

Gayle turned the ball over with 30 seconds and his team up 86-83.

Key stat

The Sooners were 12 of 25 from beyond the arc, while the Wolverines were just 4 of 28.

Up next

Oklahoma hosts Central Arkansas in Sunday, while Michigan hosts Fort Wayne.