Person Of Interest Linked To Multiple Homicides In Oklahoma Located

OSBI and other law enforcement agencies have located a 42-year-old man identified as a person of interest in connection with three homicides in Oklahoma.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies have located a 42-year-old man identified as a person of interest in connection with three homicides in Oklahoma.

What Happened?

Midwest City Police responded to a welfare check near Locust Lane and Woodside Drive early Wednesday morning, December 18, 2024, after a request from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Police discovered Annie Brown, 62, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Brown’s vehicle had earlier been linked to a homicide scene in Pontotoc County.

According to police, Richard Chambers, 42, had been living in the backyard of Brown’s home and had taken her vehicle several hours before the discovery. OSBI said he is a person of interest in a double homicide in Pontotoc County and a separate single homicide in Midwest City.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting with the investigation, and detectives from both the Midwest City Police Department and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office are working together.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. on December 18, the OSBI and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Chambers had been arrested near Ada, Oklahoma, in connection with the homicides.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Midwest City Police Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, OSBI, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, worked together to identify and apprehend Chambers.

The Midwest City Police Department has confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public and believes the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Midwest City Police Department at 405-739-1306.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.