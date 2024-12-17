Oklahoma Lawmakers File Bill To Ban Or Restrict Cell Phone Use In Classrooms Amid Safety Concerns

State lawmakers filed a bill to ban or restrict cell phone use in Oklahoma classrooms. The proposed law is intended to boost academic performance and promote better mental health. However, the proposal has sparked concerns about student safety.

“My heart sank,” said Alisha Coulter, recalling the moment she learned Moore High School, where her son attends, was placed on lockdown. “The only thing I could think to do was pray.”

Along with her prayers, Coulter said she immediately texted her son.

“I texted my son and 'Are you okay?' and he said 'Yes, this is not okay,'” she said.

While the threat on Monday turned out to be a hoax, Coulter found comfort in knowing her son was just a text away.

“It would have been way worse, I'm glad I was able to contact him,” Coulter said.

However, a new proposed law could impact that communication. Sen. Adam Pugh has expressed strong support for limited cell phone use in schools.

“I have a very particular perspective on this,” said Pugh. “If I was just able to wave a magic wand and say, what do I think the best policy going forward is, it would be to have cellphones out of the classrooms for sure and probably off school grounds.”

Pugh and Sen. Ally Seifried held an interim study in October, hearing from experts who noted a correlation between increased phone use and negative academic outcomes, heightened anxiety, and worsening mental health among students.

“Our goal with this has always been to come alongside school districts and be supportive,” said Seifried, emphasizing that school districts should retain flexibility in crafting their own policies. Seifried also proposed a pilot program for schools to test various approaches to phone use.

“Each school district is different and each site in this district is different,” she said.

Despite academic and mental health concerns, many worry about potential safety risks, such as students not having access to 911 in an emergency. Pugh acknowledged the safety concerns while recalling what a police chief had told him.

“We don't have the bandwidth in our cell service to handle 500 or 1,000 people on their cell phones at the same time trying to communicate, it would actually be a hindrance to public safety,” Pugh said.

While her son ultimately wasn’t in danger, Coulter feels safe knowing he has his phone nearby.

“I want him to have his phone and be able to communicate with me that way and I know he's okay," Coulter said. “I would not feel safe if he didn't have his phone.”

Although the bill has been filed, the full language of the proposed law won't be available until the end of the month.



