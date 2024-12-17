New Details Released Following Deputy’s Gun Discharge At Elementary Playground

New details were released in a press release Tuesday after a McClain County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy’s service pistol accidentally discharged on Dec. 13 on a school playground.

By: News 9

-

What Happened?

The sheriff’s office stated that the incident at Blanchard Elementary School occurred while the deputy was seated on a wooden bench handing out stickers to students. The weapon discharged as the deputy assisted a child in zipping up their jacket. The deputy reportedly noticed a child near his holstered gun and immediately checked the child and others nearby for injuries. The child later told the deputy and a teacher that he had made the gun “shoot,” the press release said.

The deputy’s service pistol, a SIG Sauer P320, remained secured in a Safariland holster throughout the incident, according to the release. Upon inspection, detectives found that the weapon’s slide was locked in place, with the spent shell casing still chambered. Detectives had to manually eject the casing, the press release stated.

How Could This Happen?

Investigators discovered a significant gap between the gun’s trigger guard and the holster’s design, which allowed for manipulation of the trigger while the weapon was holstered. Detectives were able to replicate the discharge using an unloaded weapon and holster, confirming that a child’s finger could manipulate the trigger through the gap, according to the sheriff’s office.

Currently, deputies are responsible for providing their own service weapons and holsters.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accidental discharge.

What's Next?

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office announced it is conducting a review of all weapons systems used by deputies and considering department-issued equipment in the future, the press release stated.

The full release can be read below:

