'Unsettling:' McClain County Sheriff's Deputy Reflects On Incident After Blanchard SRO’s Gun Discharges At Elementary School

A Blanchard Elementary student fired a School Resource Officer's gun on the playground Friday, school officials say.

-

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school resource officer’s gun that discharged on campus. Blanchard Public Schools said it happened Friday afternoon on the playground. Investigators are working to find out if it was a mechanical failure or a random accident.

School Resource Officer Visit

“It’s unsettling on every front,” said McClain County Sheriff Deputy Scott Gibbons, who is the public information officer for his office. “They were on the playground. He had went and taken a seat on one of the benches located in the playground area.”

McClain County Sheriff Deputy Scott Gibbons said one of his office’s school resource officers paid a visit to some students. The deputy’s gun discharged while he interacted with a group of children.

“He was passing out junior deputy stickers like a lot of us do,” Gibbons said. “There was some type of incidental contact with his holster. Thankfully there were no injuries.”

McClain County Sheriff Investigating

Gibbons said they will conduct a thorough review of the deputy’s firearm and equipment.

“What our investigators will do – they’ve taken possession of the equipment and the firearm. They will put those pieces back together and try to recreate this scenario,” Gibbons said.

Potential equipment changes

Gibbons said those tests will show if a student caused the incident or if it's a mechanical failure that could impact other service weapons.

“Whether it’s a holster that needs to be changed out,” Gibbons said. “Whether it’s a firearm that needs to be changed out.”

Gibbons said he doesn’t believe the SRO did anything wrong.

“We definitely need to review our equipment and make sure it’s what we want,” he said.

While no one was hurt on Friday, Gibbons said he understands the urgency of this investigation to protect children.

“Safety is our priority,” Gibbons said. “We want the answers to why it happened.”

Blanchard Public Schools Superintendent’s Statement

“The situation was quickly contained, and the McClain County Sheriff's Office is conducting a thorough investigation with the assistance of Blanchard Public Schools. Safety is our top priority, and we are reviewing protocols to ensure this does not happen again,” said Brady Barnes, superintendent of Blanchard Public Schools.

“We understand that this incident is deeply concerning, and we are grateful for the cooperation and understanding of our school community as we address this matter.”

What’s next?

Officials said there was no bodycam of the incident. Investigators will check on school security cameras to learn more. MCSO will handle the entire investigation because there were no injuries.