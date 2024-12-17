How To Participate In Safe Deposit Box Auction Hosted By State Treasurer's Office

The Oklahoma State Treasurer's Office, in partnership with Dākil Auctioneers, will host a public auction featuring valuables from unclaimed safe deposit boxes, with proceeds held for rightful owners to claim.

The Oklahoma State Treasurer's Unclaimed Property Division, in partnership with Dākil Auctioneers Inc., will host a large auction featuring the contents of hundreds of unclaimed safe deposit boxes.

The auction includes a variety of valuables that have remained unclaimed by Oklahomans for years.

Learn More: What To Know About Unclaimed Property In Oklahoma

What is the Unclaimed Safe Deposit Box Auction?

This auction offers a unique chance to purchase valuable items while ensuring proceeds are available for unclaimed property owners. It also raises awareness about the Oklahoma State Treasurer’s efforts to reunite Oklahomans with more than $1 billion in unclaimed assets.

"We're like a lost and found bin for the state of Oklahoma," said State Treasurer Todd Russ.

Net proceeds from the auction will be held for the rightful property owners to claim at yourmoney.ok.gov.

When and Where is it?

The auction is on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m. at 200 Northwest 114th Street in Oklahoma City.

Inspections are on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at 8 a.m. on the 18th.

Why Hold This Auction?

Unclaimed property includes items such as forgotten cash, uncashed checks, missing utility deposits, jewelry, coin collections, stock certificates, and life insurance policies.

These assets accumulate when accounts are inactive, addresses are not updated, or checks go uncashed.

Beneficiaries and relatives of deceased individuals may also be eligible to claim these funds.

"We just can't hold this much volume of stuff, so eventually we have to sell some of it to make room," Russ said.

What items will be at the auction?

You can see what items are available and bid online through this website.