Tuttle High School Receives Hoax Threat From Overseas IP Address

On Monday morning, Tuttle High School was placed under lockdown after receiving a threat determined to be a hoax.

By: News 9

Grady County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the threat was a hoax and that the origin was pinpointed to an IP address that indicates it came from overseas.

Tuttle High School says they remained under a lockdown as a safety precaution.