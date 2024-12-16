Tuttle High School Receives Hoax Threat From Overseas IP Address

On Monday morning, Tuttle High School was placed under lockdown after receiving a threat determined to be a hoax.

Monday, December 16th 2024, 12:16 pm

By: News 9


Grady County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the threat was a hoax and that the origin was pinpointed to an IP address that indicates it came from overseas.

Tuttle High School says they remained under a lockdown as a safety precaution.

