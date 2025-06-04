Countdown to Game 1, Thunder chase first NBA championship

Oklahoma City Thunder gear up for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, their first since 2012.

Wednesday, June 4th 2025, 5:59 pm

By: Steve McGehee


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals is just one day away.

The Oklahoma City Thunder is making its first Finals appearance since 2012, while the Indiana Pacers haven't been to the Finals since 2000. Both teams are chasing their first NBA title.

Media day kicked off on Wednesday, and the atmosphere was packed.

When asked if he was nervous for Game 1, Thunder guard Cason Wallace admitted he felt a little anxious, but ready.

“It definitely has been a while,” Wallace said. “I’m a little anxious, ready to go play. It’s been a week.”

“The opportunity is here. It’s been a long week to wait—feels like the days have gone slow,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “I’ve figured out how to navigate through all the emotions, the nerves, and the waiting process.”

Tipoff is Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center.

