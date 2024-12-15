Man Killed After Being Struck By Train In Edmond

A man is dead after being struck by a train in Edmond on Saturday, police confirm.

Edmond Police say a male pedestrian was struck by a train near 15th and Broadway around noon.

Police say they were alerted of the incident by the BNSF railroad.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is not investigating this incident at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Both directions of Broadway are reopened after being closed Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, BNSF said:

"BNSF can confirm that at approximately 12:04 CT, an individual was struck by a freight train resulting in a fatality. The person was not at a designated crossing. Train traffic began moving through the area at 3:20 p.m."