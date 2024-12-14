Man Arrested In Del City Murder Case

Del City police have arrested Derrick Leron Jordan in connection with the Nov. 9 murder of Tony Ganthers, a Del City business owner, and are continuing to seek witnesses with information.

Ganthers was shot and killed in early November at his business, Rag City Custom.

Del City Police arrested Derrick Leron Jordan on Friday on complaints of first-degree murder, robbery, and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

"It quickly turned into a very large operation for us," Del City Major Brad Cowden said, also adding that investigators traveled as far as Kansas for clues in the case.

Ganther's death has been on the minds of his family for more than five weeks. His sister, Jalessia Meadows, said an arrest brings the family some comfort.

"We're just really thankful an arrest was made," she said. "We're thankful for any and every one that said something, whether it was in-person or anonymously. We just want people to do the right thing."

Ganther's family and Del City Police believe there may be more witnesses with information about the shooting.

When asked about a possible motive, Del City Police said they only believe it's likely "money-related" with no further specific information.

"There's still digital evidence potentially to recover that we still think, potentially, will connect some dots we haven't connected yet," Cowden said.

Jordan was already in Muskogee County Jail on separate charges when he was arrested again on Friday.

He's now in the Oklahoma County Detention Center being held on a $10 million bond.