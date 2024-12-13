Del City Police Make Arrest In Nov. 9 Homicide

The Del City Police Department arrested a man in connection to a homicide that took place on Nov. 9, 2024.

Police say Derrick Leron Jordan was taken into custody in Muskogee County on Dec. 13, 2024.

The homicide happened near the 3200 block of Delwood Drive. Officers responding to a report of a man with a gunshot wound say they found 43-year-old Tony Donnell Ganther dead at the scene.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 Dead In Del City Shooting

"This arrest represents a significant step toward justice for the victim and their family," said Police Chief Loyd Berger. "We hope this development provides some measure of comfort to those affected by this senseless act of violence.

DCPD says investigators followed leads across multiple counties and into Kansas, working with local law enforcement agencies to piece together evidence. They say efforts included interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage, and executing search warrants in several jurisdictions.

Jordan will be transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center to be held on a First Degree Murder, Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm AFFC complaints with a $10 million bond.

Police say this investigation is ongoing, and they believe there are more potential witnesses.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Del City Police Department Investigations Division at 405-677-2443.