Pet Of The Week: Flynn

Our Pet of the Week is 3-month-old Flynn!

By: News 9

Flynn is a playful, outdoors-loving pup who is always up for an adventure. He also has a soft spot for being held.

He’s also quite the attention-seeker—don’t be surprised when you feel a gentle bump on your leg from his nose, his way of saying, “Hey, don’t forget about me!”

Flynn thrives in the company of other dogs, especially older ones who can show him the ropes.

He’s already making great strides with house and crate training, only needing one potty break during the night.

Flynn will be at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City.

