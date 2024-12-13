Pet Of The Week: Flynn

Our Pet of the Week is 3-month-old Flynn!

Friday, December 13th 2024, 12:43 pm

By: News 9


Flynn is a playful, outdoors-loving pup who is always up for an adventure. He also has a soft spot for being held.

He’s also quite the attention-seeker—don’t be surprised when you feel a gentle bump on your leg from his nose, his way of saying, “Hey, don’t forget about me!”

Flynn thrives in the company of other dogs, especially older ones who can show him the ropes.

He’s already making great strides with house and crate training, only needing one potty break during the night.

Flynn will be at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City.

LINKS & EVENTS

  1. See all pets up for adoption at okhumane.org
  2. 12 Days Of Catmas: OK Humane is offering $50 adult cat adoptions until December 23rd.
  3. Underdog Adoption Event: On Saturday and Sunday, OK Humane is hosting an adoption event to highlight available dogs that have been in the program the longest. 
  4. YULE LOG: Watch the OK Humane's annual Yule Log stream HERE.
