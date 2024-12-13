Elgin Owls To Face Tuttle Tigers In Class 4A State Championship

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with players and students at Elgin High School to see how they are preparing for the Class 4A State Championship on Saturday.

By: News 9

With the high school football season wrapping up across Oklahoma, the few remaining games yet to be played are for the state championship.

In Comanche County, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with players and students at Elgin High School to see how they arre preparing for their final game of the 2024 season.

In what will be the Elgin Owls' first-ever state championship game, players on the football team say they have been preparing for this game for a while.

"We've been working a long time for this, it's a dream come true," Elgin senior and tight end Colyn Donnelly said. "We're just ready to go out there and play football."

Another Elgin senior, defensive end Shay Spencer, said this game represents the end of a journey for him and other players who have spent much of their lives playing together.

"This is like our all of our 14th year to be able to play together, so it's really special," Spencer said. "We just love each other. It's a band of brothers, and we're ready to go win this thing."

As for the community's reaction to Elgin's performance this season, Donnelly said the whole city has been supportive.

"Means a lot, you know, walking around this town," Donnelly said. "Everybody knows you're on the Elgin football team, and everybody's been wanting Elgin to go win it for a long time, so it feels great."

Elgin will take on Tuttle at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma.

That same day, Carl Albert High School has a chance to complete their so-far undefeated win with a win over Guthrie High School in the Class 5A State Championship.

The Carl Albert-Guthrie game kicks off at 7 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma.