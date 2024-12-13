Southbound I-35 Open SW Of Norman After Crews Clear Scene Of Semitruck Wreck

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are back open after a wreck near Norman, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

-

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are back open after a wreck near Norman, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

On Friday morning, OHP said a semi-truck struck a barrier along I-35 near State Highway 9, which is southwest of Norman.

According to OHP, a Lighthorse Police officer fell roughly 6 to 8 feet from a bridge near the scene while assisting with traffic control in the area.

That officer's injuries are not serious, police say. The driver of the semi-truck is also expected to be OK.

It is unknown when the southbound lanes will be reopened at this time. All traffic is being diverted to the exit off I35 and onto SH-9.