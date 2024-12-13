OKC Thrift Store Closed After Fire, Nonprofit Now Seeks Community Support

An accidental fire temporarily closed the Second Chances thrift store in Oklahoma City, but the nonprofit continues its mission to support the homeless while raising funds for winter necessities.

An accidental fire forced a northwest Oklahoma City thrift store to temporarily close. The nonprofit, located at 2605 N. MacArthur Blvd, opened eight years ago to support men and women reintegrating after prison. Over the years, its outreach has expanded to help the homeless.

The fire, believed to have been started by a homeless person seeking warmth, destroyed the store's overflow donations stored in a trailer behind the building. Delisa Jones, the founder of Second Chances, showed the damage on Wednesday.

"When you're desperate, you'll try anything,” Jones said. “I'm not mad at anybody by any means, but I feel so sad for them that they're trying so hard to stay alive."

No one was hurt in the fire, but it has created significant setbacks as Jones and her team continue to clean up the mess, both inside and outside the store.

"It’s just been a nightmare, honestly, getting it cleaned," Jones said.

Despite these struggles, they remain committed to their outreach mission. Volunteers continue to provide food, fellowship, and basic necessities to around 250 people each day under a tent behind the store. They also run a food pantry for the public.

"They are definitely a lifesaver," said Joshua Stone, a homeless man who lives in a tent in the area.

In addition to cleaning and reopening the store, Jones is raising funds to purchase propane heaters, tents, and sleeping bags for her homeless friends as winter weather sets in, hoping to prevent other fires.

“It takes a combination of all of it to create a safe and warm place for them,” Jones added.

Stone is ready for some comfort.

“It's rough, definitely rough,” he said. “It's almost like life or death because it gets so cold at night.”

Jones is now turning to the community for support to continue her nonprofit’s mission.

"God just put more things on our plate," she said.

