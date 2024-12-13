Penn Square Mall Evacuated After False Fire Alarm

Penn Square Mall was evacuated Thursday evening after an automatic fire alarm was triggered, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

By: News 9

OCPD confirmed its firefighters are no longer on the scene, and said this was likely caused by an automatic fire alarm activation without an actual fire.

No injuries or further issues have been reported.