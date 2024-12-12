Trial Begins For Second Suspect In Murder Of Former OU Player Du'Vonta Lampkin

The trial for a man accused of killing former OU football player Du'Vonta Lampkin in 2022 began Wednesday.

By: News On 6, News 9

The trial for the second of three suspects in the murder of former University of Oklahoma football player Du'Vonta Lampkin began Wednesday.

According to court records, Lampkin was shot to death in a Dallas apartment in 2022.

Lampkin played for the Sooners as a defensive tackle in the 2015, 2016, and 2017 seasons. Lampkin was also briefly signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2018.

Prosecutors say Antwan Franklin was friends with Lampkin when the former plotted to rob and kill him in May of 2022.

Dallas Police say Lampkin was waiting to move into a new apartment when he was killed. Franklin was later charged with murder.

Another suspect in the case, Erick Garcia, has not yet gone to trial for his alleged role, while a third suspect was found not guilty