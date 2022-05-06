Former OU Football Player Dies In Dallas, Police Say

Friday, May 6th 2022, 12:22 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

A former Oklahoma football player was found dead Thursday night, the Dallas Police Department said Friday.

Authorities found 25-year-old, Du'Vonta Lampkin, deceased on South Ervay Street in Dallas, Texas.

Lampkin played for the University of Oklahoma's football team in 2016 and 2017 as a defensive tackle.

OU Football released a statement in response to Lampkin's passing. You can read it here.

You can read Dallas Police Department's statement about Lampkin's death here.

This is a developing story.