Former OU Football Player Dies In Dallas, Police Say

A former Oklahoma football player was found dead Thursday night, the Dallas Police Department said Friday.
Authorities found 25-year-old, Du'Vonta Lampkin, deceased on South Ervay Street in Dallas, Texas.
Lampkin played for the University of Oklahoma's football team in 2016 and 2017 as a defensive tackle.
OU Football released a statement in response to Lampkin's passing. You can read it here.
You can read Dallas Police Department's statement about Lampkin's death here.
This is a developing story.