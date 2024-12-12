Police On Scene Of NW OKC Robbery

Wednesday, December 11th 2024, 6:17 pm
Police are on the scene of a robbery that happened in northwest Oklahoma City just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The robbery happened near North Western Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, according to police.
Police say a person walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.
According to police, the teller then handed over the money, and the suspect left the bank.
Police say no one was injured in the robbery.
This is a developing story. Refresh this age for updates.
December 11th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 11th, 2024
December 11th, 2024
December 11th, 2024
December 11th, 2024