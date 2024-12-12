Police On Scene Of NW OKC Robbery

Police are responding to a robbery that happened in northwest Oklahoma City just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

By: News 9

Police are on the scene of a robbery that happened in northwest Oklahoma City just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The robbery happened near North Western Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, according to police.

Police say a person walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

According to police, the teller then handed over the money, and the suspect left the bank.

Police say no one was injured in the robbery.

