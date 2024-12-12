OSSAA Denies Newcastle's Appeal Over Controversial Game Against Guthrie High School

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association board made a unanimous decision to deny Newcastle Public School Board's appeal regarding a controversial semifinal football game.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA) board voted 13-0 to deny the appeal, stating that the rule Newcastle School Board and Superintendent Dr. Cathy Walker sought to enforce applies only to student-athletes.

A rule intended for high school football players caused uproar and confusion among Newcastle Racer supporters.

“It was and should have been a good ol-fashioned football game,” said Tiffany Elcyzyn, Newcastle School Board president. “However, and let me emphasize, however, high school football in Oklahoma is still a business.”

Newcastle lost to Guthrie High School in the semifinal game. School officials alleged Guthrie violated OSSAA rules by allowing a former coach on the sideline and appealed when OSSAA did not take action.

“They did hear the appeal [and] denied the appeal,” said David Jackson, OSSAA executive director.

Jackson explained that the end-of-season rule does not apply to coaches from other schools.

“One of the practices, at least in Oklahoma, is coaches from other schools being on the sideline, consulting with other teams after their season is finished,” said Jackson. “They will do that whether it’s on the sideline or in the press box.”

Guthrie Public Schools denied any wrongdoing, stating that a thorough investigation had been conducted. Moving forward, the OSSAA board plans to clarify the rule.

“The board did make some recommendations that will hopefully prevent confusion around the rule in the future,” said Jackson.

After hearing OSSAA's decision, Newcastle’s superintendent sent a letter to Racer supporters. Walker reiterated that rules should be followed as written, not interpreted based on "intent."

The OSSAA board reviews all rules during the spring semester, and any changes will take effect at the start of the new school year.

Newcastle Public School's response can be read below.