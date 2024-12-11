Q&A: Legal Expert Ed Blau On The Guthrie Vs. Newcastle Coaching Situation

Tuesday, Newcastle Public Schools Superintendent Cathy Walker said she plans to appeal a ruling by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) concerning the incident. In a letter announcing that the district cites a section of the OSSAA Rule book. News 9 asked Legal Expert Ed Blau his thoughts on Rule 16 Section 1 Part B.

On Friday, Dec. 6, Guthrie High School defeated Newcastle High School in an Oklahoma Class 5A state semifinal football game. Saturday, concerns over a former staff member being on the sidelines were raised.

Tuesday, Newcastle Public Schools Superintendent Cathy Walker said she plans to appeal a ruling by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) concerning the incident. In a letter announcing the appeal, the district cites a section of the OSSAA Rule book. Click here to read it.

News 9 asked legal expert Ed Blau his thoughts on Rule 16 Section 1 Part B.

Q: Do you feel this would have constituted a rule violation?

A: Looking at OSSAA rule 16 B, it seems to clearly prohibit coaches or players whose teams have finished the season to come back and either coach and or play for teams that are still in the playoffs.

Q: If there was a rule violation what do you think could happen?

A: First it needs to be determined what the coach was doing on the sidelines. If it is determined that rule 16 B applies, and if it is determined that the coach was in fact coaching on the Guthrie sideline, there are very few options other than, you know, the forfeiture of a game as punishment. It seems to be a clear rule violation if, in fact, that's what occurred.

Q: The OSSAA has said no rule violation occurred. How would something like that happen based on what you're reading?

A: The OSSAA clearly does not want to get involved in this, and it's much easier for them to punt, for lack of a better term, than it is to come in and say, "Yes, we think there was a rule violation," because if you say there's a rule violation then there has to be some sort of punishment. OSSAA does not want to do that. So it's easier just to say there was no rule violation.

Q: Newcastle has said they're hiring legal counsel. If a lawsuit was filed, what would a judge do in a case like this?

A: These are the types of cases that judges hate to have in front of them. Even if there is a rule violation, for a judge to order a game forfeited, for a judge to order two teams to play again, whatever it is, that's not something that they're going to want to do. So, whichever judge gets this, he or she is going to do his or her best to make this thing go away one way or the other.