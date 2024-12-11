Newcastle Parents Angry About OSSAA Decision, Demanding Punishment

Parents and board members expressed anger about the latest OSSAA decision at the Newcastle School Board meeting on Tuesday.

“This is not about a loss. This is about holding teams accountable that decide to break rules,” said School Board President and parent Tiffany Elcyzyn.

The Newcastle School Board claimed Guthrie Public Schools violated an OSSAA rule by having a former staff member present on the sidelines during the game.

"The outcome of that game really could have been either team. The entire game was neck-and-neck and both teams fought hard and with grit," Elcyzyn added.

Newcastle lost 30-35.

Guthrie Public Schools denied any wrongdoing, saying in a statement:

“A thorough investigation of the allegation has been conducted by the school district... It was concluded the presence of this former staff member on the Guthrie sideline did not violate any existing OSSAA rules or policies. The OSSAA staff further concluded this is a personnel issue of Guthrie Public Schools."

Newcastle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cathy Walker disagreed with the ruling, responding in a statement on Monday.

She expressed disappointment in how the situation was handled and said she would be appealing the organization’s decision with the help of legal counsel.

“That team should be reprimanded, and those coaches and administration should face punishment,” Elcyzyn added.