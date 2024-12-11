Norman’s Kidoodles: Your Local Stop For Toys & More Ahead Of Holidays

The News 9 Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch stopped by Kidoodles, a beloved Norman toy shop, to highlight the joys of holiday shopping while supporting local businesses.

By: News 9

The News 9 Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch stopped by Kidoodles, a beloved Norman toy shop, to highlight the joys of holiday shopping while supporting local businesses.

Kidoodles, a staple in the Norman community for decades, offers an extensive selection of gifts, including pajamas for kids and adults, stuffed animals, and toys. The shop also features perks such as free gift wrapping and interactive experiences like a “make your own slime” station, making it a one-stop destination for family-friendly holiday shopping.

During the visit, Kidoodles showcased its unique approach to customer service, emphasizing the value of shopping small while finding personalized gifts for children and adults alike.

For more information on the business, click here.



