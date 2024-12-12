Q&A: New Oklahoma Bill Addresses Teacher Shortages With Tuition Assistance For Future Educators

A new bill filed at the state capitol would provide tuition and mandatory fee assistance to college students who in turn commit to teach in a Oklahoma public school in a critical shortage subject area.

Senate Bill 7 establishes the Oklahoma Teacher Recruitment Academy, which will provide tuition and fee assistance to individuals pursuing a bachelor's degree in critical shortage subject areas within Oklahoma schools. To receive assistance, recipients must commit to teaching in a public school for one year for each year of aid received. The bill also creates the Oklahoma Teacher Recruitment Academy Revolving Fund, which will receive legislative appropriations for disbursement and cover costs associated with the tuition and fee assistance.

Q: What is the bill?

A: The bill creates the Oklahoma Teacher Recruitment Academy, which will provide tuition and fee assistance to university students pursuing degrees in subject areas the state considers critical shortages. A "critical shortage subject area" will be identified by the State Department of Education on July 30, 2025, and every three years thereafter. The top five critical shortage subject areas will be listed on the State Department of Education's website, based on the educator supply-and-demand study conducted under Section 6-211 of Title 70 of the Oklahoma Statutes.

Q: How much will this bill cost?

A: The bill establishes a funding cap of $10 million per academic year, starting with the 2025-2026 academic year. The total cost will depend on the number of students who apply and receive assistance, with a maximum of $10 million awarded. Funding will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Q: When will the bill take effect?

A: The bill will take effect July 1, 2025.

Q: Why is this bill necessary?

A: Many Oklahoma teachers have left the profession in recent years due to factors such as low pay, large class sizes, lack of resources, and burnout. These issues contribute to a high turnover rate, making it difficult to fill teaching positions. As the student population grows, teacher demand is higher than ever, while fewer students are entering teacher preparation programs. These challenges have led schools to fill vacancies with underqualified teachers and, in some cases, eliminate certain programs.

Q: How will this help combat the teacher shortage?

A: This bill will alleviate teachers' financial burdens, which may have previously discouraged them from pursuing the profession. It will incentivize a commitment to teach in Oklahoma public schools for at least one year per the amount of financial assistance awarded and provide a clear pathway for students to obtain employment in high-need subject areas as educators.