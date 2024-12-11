TikTok Requests Emergency Pause On Law Banning Platform In U.S.

TikTok has filed an emergency request to pause a U.S. law set to ban the app, the social media platform said.

Wednesday, December 11th 2024, 10:03 am

By: News 9


The social media platform TikTok filed an emergency request to pause a law that would ban the popular app in January.

The law would ban TikTok from being available beginning on Jan. 19, unless the company sells the platform to a new owner.

In a court filing, the company says a pause would allow more time for the U.S. Supreme Court to review the law.

TikTok said the ban in the United States would cause the company to lose around a third of its daily users.
