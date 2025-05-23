Memorial Day Travel: Oklahoma gas prices lower than national average

Gas prices in Oklahoma are lower than the national average ahead of Memorial Day, sitting at $2.81 a gallon compared to $3.19 nationally.

By: Christian Hans

Travelers across Oklahoma are gearing up for Memorial Day weekend, with thousands expected to be on the road or flying to their destinations.

Experts estimate just under half a million Oklahomans, around 446,000, are expected to travel for the holiday weekend. Around 18 million people are anticipated to travel across the U.S.

At OKC International Airport, all flights are currently listed as On Time.

Meanwhile, more than 39 million people are expected to drive to their Memorial Day plans across the country. The average gas price in the U.S. is expected to hit a 4-year low at $3.19 a gallon.

In Oklahoma, the average is about $2.81 per gallon.