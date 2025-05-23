Memorial Day Travel: Oklahoma gas prices lower than national average

Gas prices in Oklahoma are lower than the national average ahead of Memorial Day, sitting at $2.81 a gallon compared to $3.19 nationally.

Friday, May 23rd 2025, 9:27 am

By: Christian Hans


Travelers across Oklahoma are gearing up for Memorial Day weekend, with thousands expected to be on the road or flying to their destinations.

Experts estimate just under half a million Oklahomans, around 446,000, are expected to travel for the holiday weekend. Around 18 million people are anticipated to travel across the U.S.

At OKC International Airport, all flights are currently listed as On Time.

Meanwhile, more than 39 million people are expected to drive to their Memorial Day plans across the country. The average gas price in the U.S. is expected to hit a 4-year low at $3.19 a gallon.

In Oklahoma, the average is about $2.81 per gallon.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 23rd, 2025

April 17th, 2025

April 11th, 2025

March 31st, 2025

Top Headlines

May 25th, 2025

May 25th, 2025

May 24th, 2025

May 24th, 2025