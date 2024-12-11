Oklahoma Senators Meet With Trump Cabinet Nominees Ahead Of Confirmation Hearings

Oklahoma Senators James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin have met privately with President-elect Donald Trump’s high-profile cabinet nominees as part of their constitutional role in the confirmation process.

Tuesday, December 10th 2024, 10:11 pm

By: News On 6, News 9, Alex Cameron


WASHINGTON, D.C -

Sen. Lankford, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, met Tuesday with Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman who endorsed Trump in 2024, addressed past controversies during their hour-and-a-half discussion, including her stances on Syria, U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, and pardoning Edward Snowden.

"I want someone who will work proactively toward Americans’ national interests and security, and I feel confident she will do that," Lankford said, noting he’ll further question Gabbard during public hearings.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mullin met Wednesday with Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to lead the FBI. Mullin praised Patel as the right person to address what he described as political weaponization of the bureau.

"If you’re going to clean up the FBI and refocus them on their mission, putting America first, Kash is perfect for that," Mullin said.

Confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet nominees are expected to begin next month.
