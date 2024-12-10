Salvation Army Seeks Red Kettle Bell Ringers In Central Oklahoma

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma urgently seeks bell-ringing volunteers and donations to support critical community services through its Red Kettle Campaign.

By: News 9

-

With just two weeks left in the Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma calls for volunteers to help ring bells and boost donations to support critical services for those in need.

The organization’s iconic Red Kettles, stationed throughout Central Oklahoma, are a key funding source for life-changing programs such as food assistance, shelter, utility support, and disaster relief. However, in 2024, donations and volunteer participation have lagged, prompting an urgent plea from the Salvation Army.

“With so many Central Oklahomans depending on us this holiday season, we are asking our community to step up and make a difference,” said Major Russell Clay, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “Whether you can give your time or make a donation, every act of generosity matters and stays right here in our community.”

Volunteers are needed to ring bells at Red Kettle locations through December 24. Shifts are flexible and available in three time slots: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Groups are also encouraged to participate by sharing shifts.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up online at RegistertoRing.com, and choose your preferred location and schedule.

For individuals unable to volunteer, donations can still be made at Red Kettle locations using cash or by scanning the QR codes on kettle stands. Donations are also accepted online at TSAOK.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helps nearly 24 million Americans annually by providing food, shelter, disaster relief, and recovery programs while meeting human needs without discrimination. To learn more about their mission or to support their work, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.