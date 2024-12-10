No Injuries Reported Following Edmond House Fire

Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday morning in Edmond, authorities say.

By: News 9

A home caught fire Tuesday morning in Edmond, according to firefighters.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire was in a neighborhood along Northwest 172nd Street near North Pennsylvania Avenue.

OKCFD said a water main break in the area lowered water pressure, impacting firefighting efforts.

OKCFD said the fire likely began in the back of the home, but cause of the fire is not yet known.

There were no injuries.