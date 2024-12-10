After Losing Home To Fire, Oklahoma City Resident Grateful For Community Support

Oklahoma City resident Dallas Norton, displaced by a fire caused by lightning, says he is thankful for the community's support.

A month after lightning damaged an Oklahoma City resident's home, the resident says he is on the road to recovery.

Oklahoma City resident Dallas Norton said he was living in a hotel room without most of his belongings or his dog, and asked the community for help.

What happened?

On Nov. 3, Norton said he was woken up in the middle of the night by flames in his home's living room. The Oklahoma City Fire Department told Norton the chimney of his home was struck by lightning, which caused the attic to catch fire.

In a hurry, Norton and his dog made it out safely, but his home was left unlivable.

"We can't be replaced but everything in this house can," said Norton. "I'm just thankful we got out when we did."

How is Norton recovering?

After a friend made a GoFundMe for Norton, over $2,500 was raised to help him cover his insurance deductible and replace lost items.

Later, a News 9 viewer said they felt touched by the story and wanted to help by giving Norton's hotel a cash donation.

"The outpouring gives a really good feeling of hope and prosperity for the future," said Norton.

Norton said he is now living in a long-term rental, reunited with his dog until his home is ready. Meanwhile, the demolition of Norton's home is underway, leaving it empty while reconstruction efforts take place.

What's next for Norton?

Norton said he hopes to be moved back into his home by May or June of 2025.

"Things are progressing, so that's a good thing," said Norton. "I'm praying that everything continues to go smoothly."