Oklahoma Veteran Asks Community For Help After Losing Home To Fire

Dallas Norton, a United States Air Force veteran living in Oklahoma, lost everything after his Oklahoma City home caught fire after being struck by lightning.

An Oklahoma veteran is asking the community for assistance after his Oklahoma City home was struck by lightning and caught fire.

Dallas Norton, who served in the United States Air Force, said he was at home when the fire began.

Coming from a family of service to the country, Norton said he is thankful that his late father’s flag and Marine medals were untouched by the flames.

"The house was filling up with smoke so fast," Norton said. "I'm just thankful we got out of the house when we did."

Norton said his insurance put him in a hotel until a long-term rental can be found, but that means his 10-year-old dog is forced to stay with a friend.

As a veteran who serves other veterans at the VA hospital in Oklahoma City, Norton said it can be hard to ask for help, but that he really needs it right now as he takes things one day at a time.

"We can't be replaced, but everything in this house can be replaced," Norton said. "It may not be the same, but I'm going to move forward."

Norton said he is without his home, clothes or a kitchen to make meals in. Additionally, Norton said his dog, Annie, is without any toys or a leash.

A GoFundMe has been created to assist Norton with his needs, including meeting his $7,000 insurance deductible.