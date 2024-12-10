Car Crashes Into Garage In Northwest Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a garage near Northwest 30th and Penn, causing no significant damage.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a car crashed into the garage of a home near Northwest 30th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., according to authorities. Police have not determined whether the car was stolen.

Fire crews responding to the scene said the house did not sustain significant damage.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.