2 Injured Following SW OKC Accident

Authorities are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident in southwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, the scene is near Southwest 3rd Street and South Meridian Avenue.

Police say that a caller stated that two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.

This involved two cars, one car going south and the other going north. A car southbound got sideswiped and two people crossing the street got hit. According to the police, they are in stable condition.

