2 Injured Following SW OKC Accident

Monday, December 9th 2024, 6:06 pm
Authorities are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to police, the scene is near Southwest 3rd Street and South Meridian Avenue.
Police say that a caller stated that two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.
This involved two cars, one car going south and the other going north. A car southbound got sideswiped and two people crossing the street got hit. According to the police, they are in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
December 9th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 9th, 2024
December 9th, 2024
December 9th, 2024
December 9th, 2024