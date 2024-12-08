Oklahoma To Face Navy In Armed Forces Bowl As SEC Bowl Matchups Announced

The University of Oklahoma will face Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27, marking the Sooners’ return to postseason play.

By: News On 6, News 9

The University of Oklahoma will face Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27, marking the Sooners’ return to postseason play. Kickoff is set for noon ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium, and the game will air on ESPN.

The Sooners’ bowl destination was revealed Sunday as the College Football Playoff committee and Southeastern Conference announced postseason matchups. Oklahoma’s clash with Navy highlights a busy bowl slate for SEC teams, with 13 programs earning postseason berths.

The SEC’s postseason lineup includes Georgia, who will play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, a College Football Playoff quarterfinal in the new 12-team format. The first-round playoff games, which feature Texas hosting Clemson and Tennessee traveling to Ohio State, both on Dec. 21, also feature Georgia.

The full lineup is below:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES

CFP First Round Game - Clemson at Texas (Austin) – Dec. 21 – 4 pm ET – TNT and MAX CFP First Round Game - Tennessee at Ohio State (Columbus) – Dec. 21 – 8 pm ET – ESPN and ABC Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans) – Georgia vs. Indiana/Notre Dame winner – Jan. 1 – 8:45 pm ET – ESPN

SEC-AFFILIATED BOWLS:

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa) – Florida vs. American – Dec. 20 – 3:30 pm ET - ESPN Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth) – Oklahoma vs. Navy - Dec. 27 - 12 pm ET - ESPN Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham) – Vanderbilt vs. ACC or Big 12 – Dec. 27 – 3:30 pm ET - ESPN AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Memphis) – Dec. 27 – Arkansas vs. Big 12 - 7 pm ET - ESPN SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas) – Dec. 27 – Texas A&M vs. Current/Former Pac-12 – 10:30 pm - ESPN TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nashville) – Missouri vs. Big Ten - Dec. 30 – 2:30 pm ET – ESPN Reliaquest Bowl (Tampa) – Alabama vs. Big Ten – Dec. 31 – Noon ET – ESPN Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Orlando) – South Carolina vs. Illinois – Dec. 31 – 3 pm ET – ABC Kinder’s Texas Bowl (Houston) – LSU vs. Big 12 – Dec. 31 – 3:30 pm ET – ESPN TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) – Ole Miss vs. ACC – Jan 2 – 7:30 pm ET – ESPN

MORE SOONERS COVERAGE: