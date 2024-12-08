Man, Woman Killed In Crash On I-240 In SW Oklahoma City Identified

OHP identified a man and woman who were killed in an overnight crash on I-240 in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Sunday, December 8th 2024, 11:08 am

By: News 9


A man and woman are dead following an overnight crash in SW Oklahoma City, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened just after 4 a.m. on I-240 between Western and Penn.

Authorities identified 41-year-old Quaylana D. Harris, 41, and Casey J. Townsend, 37, as the victims.

Troopers said Harris was driving and Townsend was the passenger as they drove west on I-240 near South Western Avenue.

For unknown reason, the vehicle went off road to the right onto the westbound I-240 Service Road before striking a tree.

Harris was pinned for 90 minutes and Townsend was ejected from the vehicle. Both died at the scene, OHP said.

Seatbelts were not in use, troopers say. The cause of the crash and condition of the driver are still being investigated.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

