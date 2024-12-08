Boil Order Active In Stratford Due To E. Coli, DEQ Says

A boil order is issued for the town of Stratford by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

By: News 9

The DEQ said E-coli was found in the drinking water. It says to bring water to a full rolling boil for a minute before making food, washing dishes, brushing your teeth or drinking it.

An update will be issued once the water is safe again. The town of Stratford told residents that low water pressure is likely as crews flush the lines.

